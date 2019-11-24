PD: 75-year-old man hit, killed by car in Phoenix

article

Phoenix Police say a 75-year-old man has died after being hit by a car.

The crash happened near Greenway Road and Interstate 17 on Sunday around 1:15 a.m.

Police say 75-year-old Robert T. Joey was crossing Greenway Rd. not in a crosswalk when he was hit by a 2012 Volkswagen. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

Joey was reported missing just before the crash and was last seen walking away from Chistown Mall.

The driver, a 26-year-old man, remained on the scene and told officers he saw the man in the roadway just before the crash but was unable to stop in time to avoid hitting him.

Police say the driver was not impaired and speed was not a factor.

The crash is still under investigation.