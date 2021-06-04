PD: Child shot while riding in car with her family in Phoenix, suspect in custody

article

Phoenix Police say a girl was shot while she was in a vehicle near 43rd Avenue and Indian School Road on June 4.

At around 1 a.m., officers responded to a call about a person with a gun in the area. They later learned than a woman was driving in the area with her two children.

"She saw an adult male in the roadway and stopped her vehicle near him. The male approached the vehicle and shot the juvenile female front seat passenger," stated Sgt. Andy Williams.







The suspect fled the scene and threatened another woman nearby, according to police. He was later taken into custody.

"The juvenile female victim was pronounced deceased on scene," said Williams.

No names have been released in this case.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

