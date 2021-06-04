PD: Juvenile driver lost control of truck, crashes into Phoenix bus stop, killing 1

A police investigation is underway after a truck crashed into a bus stop near 23rd Avenue and Camelback Road on June 3.

According to Phoenix Police, a juvenile male driving a Toyota pickup truck lost control and struck two adult male pedestrians at the bus stop.







"One of the pedestrians was killed by the impact, and the other was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive," stated Sgt. Andy Williams.

The pickup truck's driver was evaluated and Williams says there were no signs of impairment.

No names have been released in this case.

