24 people displaced after fire damages Phoenix apartment complex

Dozens of people are without a home after an early morning fire damaged an apartment complex near 23rd Avenue and Loop 101 on June 4.

"Initial calls to 911 reported a third floor patio fire with residents evacuating. Firefighters arrived on scene to a large volume of fire spreading to the roof of the three-story apartment building," said Captain Kenny Overton of the Phoenix Fire Department.

Over 70 firefighters from Phoenix and Glendale were at the scene to bring the fire under control.







One man was treated for minor burn injuries and transported to an area hospital in stable condition.

Eight apartment units were affected by fire and smoke damaged. 24 residents and multiple pets were displaced.

"Phoenix Fire Crisis Response units and the Red Cross are working with those affected to find lodging for the evening," said Overton.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

