Family searching for answers after woman was killed in hit-and-run crash

A family is searching for answers after their loved one is killed by a hit-and-run driver.

According to Phoenix Police officials, officers responded to a call of a pedestrian who was hit by a car at 8:26 p.m. on June 2. The victim in the crash, 63-year-old Pam Desoto, had died by the time first responders arrived.

Family member speaks out

Desoto was a beloved member of a large, tight-knit family. Police are still very early in the investigation, but they say the person that hit this woman was driving a dark colored car.

"It was devastating to think that somebody could steal somebody’s life like that and not do anything about it," said Brittani Walsh. Desoto was her great aunt.

Police say Desoto was struck and killed while she was crossing the road near 16th Street and Broadway.

"I was really shocked cause I honestly thought that woman was gonna live forever. She's crazy and a lot of fun," said Walsh.

Desoto was the youngest of 11 children. Walsh says Desoto was the kind of person who'd sneak her candy when her parents weren’t watching, and she was the one to take Walsh in when she really needed help.

"Helped me in the process of rebuilding my life, so when everybody else turned their back on me, she was there for me," said Walsh.

Walsh says Desoto's death leaves an indescribable void, one that's been difficult for the whole family to comprehend. Now, they are asking that whoever hit Desoto to come forward.

"They stole somebody's mom, somebody's aunt, somebody's sister, and you can't get that back," said Walsh. "We want some justice for that."

Walsh says Desoto also loved her animals. In fact, she believes her dog was with her the night she was killed, and they can’t find that dog, which she describes as being small and pregnant.

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

