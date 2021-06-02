Woman killed in hit-and-run in south Phoenix; police looking for driver
article
PHOENIX - Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car near 16th Street and Broadway late Wednesday night.
Officers responded to a call of a pedestrian who was hit by a car at 8:26 p.m. on June 2. The victim, who was not identified, died by the time first responders arrived.
A preliminary investigation suggests that she was crossing the street when she was hit by a car going down Broadway Road.
The driver did not stay at the scene, and police say the car involved was a dark-colored vehicle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.
