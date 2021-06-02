Woman killed in hit-and-run in south Phoenix; police looking for driver

article

Phoenix police are investigating after a woman was hit and killed by a car near 16th Street and Broadway late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to a call of a pedestrian who was hit by a car at 8:26 p.m. on June 2. The victim, who was not identified, died by the time first responders arrived.

A preliminary investigation suggests that she was crossing the street when she was hit by a car going down Broadway Road.

The driver did not stay at the scene, and police say the car involved was a dark-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Phoenix Police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP

More crime news

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement







