Investigation underway following police shooting along Camelback Road in Phoenix
PHOENIX - Phoenix Police officers are at the scene of a police shooting.
According to officials, the shooting happened in the area of 15th Avenue and Camelback Road. According to a spokesperson for the Phoenix Police Department, a man was shot and taken to the hospital.
