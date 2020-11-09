PD: Driver arrested for DUI after man in wheelchair hit, killed in Mesa
MESA, Ariz. - Police say a driver has been arrested for DUI after a man in a wheelchair was hit and killed while crossing the street in Mesa.
Mesa police say the deadly crash happened on the morning of Nov. 9 near Dobson and University.
Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released.
