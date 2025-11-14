PD: Driver strikes teen in Phoenix, flees scene before apprehension
PHOENIX - A teen boy has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in Phoenix on Friday night.
What we know:
The Nov. 14 incident happened around 5 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road.
"As officers arrived, they located the juvenile (teen) male pedestrian with serious injuries. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries," Phoenix Police said.
As for the driver, police say the unidentified man remained on scene until officers arrived, then fled on foot.
"The man ran for a short period of time before being apprehended by officers. The man is currently being evaluated at a nearby hospital and being processed for DUI," investigators said.
The investigation into this incident is ongoing.
Map of the area where the incident happened