PD: Driver strikes teen in Phoenix, flees scene before apprehension

By
Published  November 14, 2025 8:20pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A teenage boy sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a driver near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road in Phoenix on Friday night.
    • Police said the driver remained at the scene initially but then fled on foot before being apprehended by police, transported to a hospital for evaluation, and processed for DUI.

PHOENIX - A teen boy has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in Phoenix on Friday night.

What we know:

The Nov. 14 incident happened around 5 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road.

"As officers arrived, they located the juvenile (teen) male pedestrian with serious injuries. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries," Phoenix Police said.

As for the driver, police say the unidentified man remained on scene until officers arrived, then fled on foot.

"The man ran for a short period of time before being apprehended by officers. The man is currently being evaluated at a nearby hospital and being processed for DUI," investigators said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Map of the area where the incident happened

Crime and Public SafetyPhoenixNews