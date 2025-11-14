PD: Driver strikes teen in Phoenix, flees scene before apprehension

The Brief A teenage boy sustained life-threatening injuries after being hit by a driver near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road in Phoenix on Friday night. Police said the driver remained at the scene initially but then fled on foot before being apprehended by police, transported to a hospital for evaluation, and processed for DUI.



A teen boy has life-threatening injuries after being struck by a driver in Phoenix on Friday night.

What we know:

The Nov. 14 incident happened around 5 p.m. near 19th Avenue and Cactus Road.

"As officers arrived, they located the juvenile (teen) male pedestrian with serious injuries. The teen was transported to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries," Phoenix Police said.

As for the driver, police say the unidentified man remained on scene until officers arrived, then fled on foot.

"The man ran for a short period of time before being apprehended by officers. The man is currently being evaluated at a nearby hospital and being processed for DUI," investigators said.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Map of the area where the incident happened