PD: Family identifies woman found dead in Phoenix park

Police say family members have identified a woman who was found dead at a park in Phoenix last July.

According to Phoenix Police, the victim was found dead near 14th Street and E. Maricopa Freeway on July 28, 2020.

Following her death, police released a sketch of the victim in hopes of identifying her. Last month, the victim was recognized by family who had recently reported her missing to the Gila County Sheriff's Office.

"The power of social media helped bring closure to a family and provide an identity for an unidentified woman," police said in a tweet on May 7.

The victim's identity has not been released. Police do not suspect any foul play in her death.

