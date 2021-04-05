PD: Man arrested after woman hit by truck, dragged 'several hundred feet'

article

Police have arrested a man after they say a bicyclist died after being hit by a truck in Tempe and dragged for "several hundred feet."

According to Tempe Police, a 41-year-old woman was riding her bicycle near Mill Avenue and Baseline Road just after 7:30 p.m. on April 2 when she was hit by a full-size Nissan Titan pickup truck that was pulling a trailer.

Investigators say the victim was trying to cross Baseline Road in the crosswalk when she was hit by the truck that was making a left turn from northbound Mill Avenue.

After the crash, the truck left the scene.

RELATED: Woman arrested in connection to deadly hit-and-run crash in North Phoenix

Just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, officers located the driver of the truck at his home, identified as 40-year-old Raul Meza Portillo.

Advertisement

Police say officers obtained evidence that showed Portillo knew he was involved in the crash and he admitted to drinking alcohol before the crash.

"Officers observed signs/symptoms of alcohol impairment on Portillo as they spoke with him," police said.

Portillo was arrested and booked into jail. He is accused of second-degree murder and hit-and-run resulting in death.

WATCH: FOX 10 live newscasts

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.