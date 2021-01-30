PD: Man dead in hit-and-run near 7th Avenue and Southern

article

Phoenix Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man crossing the street near 7th Avenue and Southern on Jan. 29.

Officers responded to the area Friday evening and found a man in the middle of the street with life-threatening injuries. He later died at the hospital.

The victim was identified as 39-year-old Erandi Jimenez.

Police say the driver immediately left the scene and that no witnesses were found during their investigation, but the vehicle is believed to be a gray or silver sedan.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

