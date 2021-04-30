PD: Man dies after being found injured at Phoenix business

article

An investigation is underway after police say a man who was found injured at a Phoenix business later died.

According to Phoenix Police, officers responded to the business near 27th and Northern Avenues at about 10:30 p.m. on April 29 for reports of an injured person.

The victim, an adult male, had head injuries and was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The death is being investigated as a homicide.

No suspect information has been released.

Advertisement

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.