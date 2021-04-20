PD: Man dies after being found shot in Phoenix alley

Expand / Collapse search
By Brent Corrado
PHOENIX - An investigation is underway after police say a man died after he was found shot in a Phoenix alley.

According to police, officers responded to a shooting near 15th Avenue and Osborn Road just before 10:30 p.m. on April 19 and found 18-year-old Steven Hernandez with a gunshot wound.

Hernandez was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are asking anyone with any information on the shooting to call them at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS.

