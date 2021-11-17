PD: Man hit, killed by car in Buckeye; driver investigated for possible impairment

Police are investigating a fatal crash in Buckeye after a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car late Tuesday night.

According to Buckeye Police, a witness flagged down an officer just after 11 p.m. on Nov. 16 after finding a person lying in the roadway near Jackrabbit Trail and Van Buren.

The victim, identified as 28-year-old Edgar Chamu Martinez, had "obvious signs of trauma consistent with being struck by a vehicle" and was pronounced dead at the scene.

As officers were conducting their investigation, the driver involved in the crash returned to the scene to speak with police.

The driver was investigated for possible impairment and was released from police custody pending toxicology results.

(Buckeye Police Department)

Arizona Headlines

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Advertisement

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.