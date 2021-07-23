Mesa retirement home resident found dead after being left in hot transport van

A Mesa man is dead after being left inside of a hot van outside of a retirement facility on Thursday, police said.

The elderly man was a resident at the Canyon Winds retirement community near Power Road and McDowell. His body was found in the facility's transport van, according to police.

Mesa Police say a worker had flagged down a patrol officer after discovering that he had been left in the vehicle. By the time officers went inside, he had already died.

The man's name has not been released, and detectives are interviewing employees to find out more about what happened.

Canyon Winds did not provide any comments about the incident.

