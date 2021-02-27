Expand / Collapse search

PD: New York women arrested in Arizona for assault on American Airlines flight

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 1 hour ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

During an American Airlines flight from Dallas to Los Angeles, two New York women reportedly became violent and were arrested when the flight stopped in Phoenix.

PHOENIX - Two women were arrested after a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles was diverted to Phoenix.

When the American Airlines flight landed at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, police arrested 30-year-old Kelly Pichardo and 29-year-old Leeza Rodriguez for allegedly verbally and physically assaulting other passengers and crew members.

Kelly Pichardo (left) and Leeza Rodriguez

Witnesses said the women, both from New York, used racial slurs when a male passenger asked them to stop.

Pichardo allegedly spit at the man who began recording them. Rodriguez reportedly then hit the man’s hand to stop him from recording.

Both women have been booked into jail.

