PD: Phoenix Police officer hurt, suspect shot

An officer was injured and a suspect was shot during an incident involving Phoenix Police on Saturday afternoon, the department said.

Just after 4:20 p.m., Phoenix Police tweeted that it's investigating a shooting at 30th and Washington Street.

"One officer has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect involved was also taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound," police said.

The suspect is in critical condition.

