Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
7
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Excessive Heat Warning
from SUN 10:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 10:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country
Excessive Heat Warning
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until MON 8:00 PM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Air Quality Alert
until SAT 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County
Breaking News

PD: Phoenix Police officer hurt, suspect shot

By Jessica Johnson
Published 
Updated 4:50PM
Police Shootings
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - An officer was injured and a suspect was shot during an incident involving Phoenix Police on Saturday afternoon, the department said.

Just after 4:20 p.m., Phoenix Police tweeted that it's investigating a shooting at 30th and Washington Street.

"One officer has been taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect involved was also taken to the hospital for a gunshot wound," police said.

The suspect is in critical condition.

We are working to learn more.

Map of where the incident happened: