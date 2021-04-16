PD: Suspect opens fire at officer, crashes on I-17 in Phoenix

article

An investigation is underway in Phoenix after police say a suspect shot at an officer before crashing into a vehicle on Interstate 17.

According to Phoenix Police, the incident happened on Friday morning when the suspect opened fire at an officer, fled the scene and crashed into another vehicle along southbound I-17 at Greenway Road.

The officer was not injured and the suspect is in custody.

"This incident involves an aggravated assault on a police officer and a serious vehicle collision," Phoenix Police said on April 16.

Southbound I-17 is closed at Deer Valley Road. There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

Drivers are advised to use the Loop 101 Agua Fria or State Route 51 as alternates.

(ADOT)

