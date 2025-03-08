Pedestrian killed in crash in Glendale, police investigating

article

The Brief A pedestrian was found dead after being hit by a car near Camelback Road and 57th Avenue. Police say the car was moving eastbound on Camelback Road when it hit the victim.



A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of Camelback Road and 57th Avenue.

Police said the adult was found dead on the scene in Glendale.

What we know:

According to a report, the driver was traveling eastbound on Camelback when the pedestrian was struck.

Police said the incident was not a hit-and-run.

Detectives are conducting an investigation.

What we don't know:

Police are gathering more information and will be on the scene for an undisclosed period of time.

We are awaiting more information on the victim and driver.

Map of where the crash happened: