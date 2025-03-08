Pedestrian killed in crash in Glendale, police investigating
article
GLENDALE, Ariz. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle at the intersection of Camelback Road and 57th Avenue.
Police said the adult was found dead on the scene in Glendale.
What we know:
According to a report, the driver was traveling eastbound on Camelback when the pedestrian was struck.
Police said the incident was not a hit-and-run.
Detectives are conducting an investigation.
What we don't know:
Police are gathering more information and will be on the scene for an undisclosed period of time.
We are awaiting more information on the victim and driver.