Pedestrian killed, driver hurt in early morning Phoenix hit-and-run

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The Brief Phoenix Police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a 40-year-old woman and injured a driver early Sunday morning. A 24-year-old BMW driver allegedly fled the scene on foot but was later found by detectives at the home of the registered owner with serious injuries. Investigators have not released the identities of those involved or detailed what led up to the collision, including whether impairment was a factor.



The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a deadly hit-and-run crash that killed a 40-year-old woman and hurt a driver early Sunday morning.

What we know:

The June 28 crash happened at around 6:20 a.m. near 43rd Avenue and Thomas Road.

"Officers and fire personnel arrived and found the adult female driver of a Toyota Camry with serious injuries. She was transported to the hospital. Officers then learned that after the first collision, the BMW struck an adult female pedestrian before crashing into a fence. The pedestrian was transported in extremely critical condition. The pedestrian did not survive her injuries and was pronounced deceased," Phoenix Police explained.

The BMW driver, a 24-year-old man, allegedly fled the scene.

"Detectives responded and conducted follow up at the home of the registered owner. The driver was located at the home with serious injuries," police said. He was taken to the hospital and once he's medically cleared, he will be booked into jail for his alleged role in this crash.

What we don't know:

Police did not detail what might've led up to this crash, or if impairment played a role. No names have been released in this case.

Map of the area where the crash happened