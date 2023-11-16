Pedestrian struck, killed on I-10 in Buckeye

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened in Buckeye after authorities say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the collision happened at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 16 along the shoulder of the freeway.

The victim has not been identified. The driver reportedly fled the scene after the collision.

The freeway was shut down between Watson and Verrado for the investigation.

Where the crash happened: