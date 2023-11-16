Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck, killed on I-10 in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. - The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 have reopened in Buckeye after authorities say a pedestrian was hit and killed by a car.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety says the collision happened at around 2 a.m. on Nov. 16 along the shoulder of the freeway.

The victim has not been identified. The driver reportedly fled the scene after the collision.

