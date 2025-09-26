"Penis Man" graffiti suspect arrested; Monsoon batters Phoenix area | Nightly Roundup

article

Arrest made in "Penis Man" graffiti incidents; powerful late-season monsoon storm pummels the Valley; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 26, 2025.

1. Late-season monsoon storm batters Phoenix area

What we know:

Just four days before the monsoon season comes to a close for the year, a powerful storm brought high winds, hail, and flooding to various parts of the Phoenix area.

Dig deeper:

(Test)

2. "Penis Man" graffiti suspect arrested

What we know:

Tempe Police say they have arrested the person they believe is responsible for a number of graffiti that feature the words "Penis Man."

What they're saying:

Police have identified the suspect as Tanner Ballengee (pictured).

"Graffiti is not a harmless act — it costs property owners money, hurts local businesses, and affects the look and feel of our neighborhoods," read a portion of Tempe Police's statement on the arrest.

3. Latest on the Epstein files

What we know:

The latest batch of Jeffrey Epstein (pictured) files mention prominent names like Elon Musk, Steve Bannon, Peter Thiel and Prince Andrew.

Dig deeper:

Within the documents, there is evidence that Peter Thiel and Steve Bannon had scheduled meetings with Epstein, as well as evidence of a pending trip by Elon Musk to Epstein’s island.

4. New laws going into effect in Arizona

Arizona State Capitol

What we know:

Today marks 90 days since the end of the 2025 legislative session, and that means several new laws go into effect.

Big picture view:

Some of the new changes to Arizona law include requiring adult websites to verify the age of its users, a higher minimum age to purchase and possess tobacco products, and a new law that enhances animal cruelty protections.

5. Did they or didn't they?

(Grace Springer via Storyful)

What we know:

A source close to one of the two people involved in a highly publicized incident at a Coldplay concert earlier this year says the controversy was misrepresented.

The backstory:

51-year-old Andy Byron and 53-year-old Kristin Cabot were shown embracing on a jumbotron in July. A viral video showed the duo ducking out of view, which prompted Coldplay frontman Chris Martin to joke about their reaction.

Now, People Magazine is reporting that according to a source close to Cabot, that viral moment was not entirely what it seemed.

