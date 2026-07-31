Peoria home destroyed in fire; sheriff defends Nancy Guthrie probe in new interview l Morning News Brief

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From a destructive Peoria house fire, to an Arizona sheriff defending his department's work in the Nancy Guthrie case, here are your top stories for July 31, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Massive fire destroys West Valley home

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2. How to get the 'Patriot Passport'

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3. Can human bodies adapt to summer temperatures?

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4. ASU worker says food-toting rover ran her down on campus

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5. Nancy Guthrie case: Arizona sheriff defends probe

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A look at today's weather

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