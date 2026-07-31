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Peoria home destroyed in fire; sheriff defends Nancy Guthrie probe in new interview l Morning News Brief

By
FOX 10 Phoenix
Morning Brief
Published July 31, 2026 9:56 AM MST
Published July 31, 2026 9:56 AM MST
article

The Morning News Brief on July 31, 2026.

From a destructive Peoria house fire, to an Arizona sheriff defending his department's work in the Nancy Guthrie case, here are your top stories for July 31, 2026, on fox10phoenix.com.

1. Massive fire destroys West Valley home

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Large 'suspicious' fire destroys Peoria home
article

Large 'suspicious' fire destroys Peoria home

A massive fire broke out on July 31 at a home near 83rd Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road. The cause of the fire is unknown.

2. How to get the 'Patriot Passport'

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America 250: State Department launches commemorative passports - How to get the 'Patriot Passport'
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America 250: State Department launches commemorative passports - How to get the 'Patriot Passport'

Here is how to apply to the get the commemorative "Patriot Passport" in honor of America 250.

3. Can human bodies adapt to summer temperatures?

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Can bodies acclimate to 115-degree heat? A doctor breaks down the science
article

Can bodies acclimate to 115-degree heat? A doctor breaks down the science

Residents spending time outside in July say they have gotten used to triple-digit heat, but medical experts warn that heat acclimation only protects the body to a point.

4. ASU worker says food-toting rover ran her down on campus

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Robot delivery gone wrong: ASU worker says food-toting rover ran her down on campus in new lawsuit
article

Robot delivery gone wrong: ASU worker says food-toting rover ran her down on campus in new lawsuit

Hit by a robot? An ASU worker claims an autonomous food delivery rover unexpectedly backed into her on campus, causing "severe and permanent injuries."

5. Nancy Guthrie case: Arizona sheriff defends probe

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Nancy Guthrie case: Sheriff defends investigation six months after disappearance
article

Nancy Guthrie case: Sheriff defends investigation six months after disappearance

This weekend will mark six months since Nancy Guthrie vanished from her southern Arizona home, and the search for answers in the case has turned into a fierce debate over the investigation itself.

A look at today's weather

Heat wave brings record temperatures to Phoenix
Heat wave brings record temperatures to Phoenix

Heat wave brings record temperatures to Phoenix

Dangerous heat settles over Arizona as Phoenix forecasts hit 116 degrees. Warnings cover most of the state through the weekend.

Click here for full forecast

Morning BriefPhoenixNews