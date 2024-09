article

The Brief Peoria PD was involved in a crash on Loop 101 in Glendale on Wednesday night. DPS didn't detail the circumstances of the Sept. 18 crash.



The Arizona Department of Public Safety says Peoria PD was involved in a crash on Loop 101 in Glendale on Wednesday night.

The Sept. 18 crash happened on the highway near Union Hills Drive.

DPS says Peoria PD was involved, but didn't say in what capacity or if anyone was injured.

FOX 10 reached out to the Peoria Police Department but has not heard back.

No more information is available.