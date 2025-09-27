Missing man found dead, submerged in floodwaters in Scottsdale

The Brief A body was recovered after a vehicle was found submerged in up to nine feet of flash floodwater in Scottsdale. The victim was found pinned under a nearby walkway bridge after water levels receded overnight. The person was identified as a 38-year-old man who went missing during the storm.



A missing man was found dead, submerged in several feet of water, after flash flooding hit Arizona on Sept. 26.

What we know:

The Scottsdale Fire Department responded to a vehicle submerged in floodwaters near 77th Street and Garfield in Scottsdale. Around 7:46 p.m. they received reports of a car being stranded in rapidly moving water within the Vista Del Camino Park area, just south of Roosevelt Street.

The vehicle was found "partially submerged in 8 to 9 feet of fast-moving water." Fire crews and Scottsdale police closed down the roadway in both directions during their initial search operations, sweeping for any signs of movement.

Despite an aerial sweep and using a drone for closer inspection, officials said the vehicle "appeared unoccupied." A decision was then made to monitor the vehicle overnight as water levels began to drop.

The backstory:

As officials worked to locate the vehicle's owner, family members reported 38-year-old Ander Pallares Polanco missing around 6:15 p.m. after not hearing from him.

Dig deeper:

Around 6 a.m. on Sept. 27, the water levels dropped to 4 to 5 feet, allowing officials to search the vehicle again.

A body, later identified as Polanco, was found pinned beneath the walkway bridge around 7:40 a.m., submerged in 5 to 6 feet of water outside of the vehicle.

A water rescue boat was used to recover the body and bring them to shore.

What we don't know:

The cause of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner's Office. This remains an ongoing investigation.

Map of the incident location.