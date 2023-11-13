Person killed in eastbound I-10 crash in Phoenix, authorities say

A deadly crash on I-10 near downtown Phoenix slowed traffic Monday night.

The 2-car crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-10 and near 16th Street.

"Crews arrived and found a two car accident with one person requiring extrication. There were a total of two people transported to the hospital," Phoenix Fire said.

A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition and a man was treated. However, the extent of the man's injuries wasn't detailed.

A third victim was killed in this crash.

There's no word on what caused the crash.

No more information is available.

Map of where the crash happened: