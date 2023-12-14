Pet retailer Chewy to offer veterinary services

article

The pet retailer Chewy has announced the launch of its pet health practices under the brand name "Chewy Vet Care."

Services will include routine appointments, urgent care and surgery.

"We partnered with hundreds of veterinarians and customers to design an in-practice and post-visit experience which we believe will be unlike anything in the market, and appreciated by both communities," said Mita Malhotra, the president of Chewy Health. "Expanding into veterinary care is the natural next step in Chewy’s evolution and we are excited to bring our customer-forward thinking to our veterinarians and practice team."

According to the company, the first practice will open in South Florida early next year, with additional locations launching throughout 2024.

"Chewy Vet Care is inspired and designed by a team of veterinary experts to combine personal, patient-centered medicine with the latest technology in an environment where customers will love to take their pets, and care teams will love to practice," said Dr. Benjamin Carter, the Chief Medical Officer at Chewy Vet Care. "We are confident we can drive positive change by addressing critical pain points straining the veterinary industry, such as burnout and lack of flexibility, while providing the convenient, transparent and trustworthy access to care that today’s discerning pet parents appreciate."

Chewy, which went public in 2019, currently offers pet supplies ranging from pet food, toy and treats and pet supplements.

This story was reported from Los Angeles.



