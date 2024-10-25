Petition to keep Cardinals cheerleaders on sidelines; campaign signs damaged l Morning News Brief

A petition is circulating online aimed at keeping Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders on the sidelines during home games; an Arizona man accused of destroying campaign signs with a machete is being sought by authorities; and more – here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for the morning of October 25.

1. Cardinals cheerleaders petition

The Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders perform before the NFL game against the Los Angeles Chargers at State Farm Stadium on October 21, 2024, in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Chargers 17-15. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

A petition is circulating online to keep Arizona Cardinals cheerleaders on the sidelines during games at State Farm Stadium after they were removed during Monday Night Football. Read more here.

2. Man allegedly damaged campaign signs

The Yuma County Sheriffs Office released photos of a man destroying campaign signs.

A man accused of using a machete to damage campaign signs in southwestern Arizona is being sought by deputies. Read more here.

3. Waffle recall expanded

A frozen waffle recall has been expanded to include more food items, including pancake products, amid the risk of listeria contamination. Read more here.

4. What's next for the Menendez brothers?

Erik Menendez (L) and his brother Lyle (R) listen during a pre-trial hearing, on December 29, 1992, in Los Angeles after the two pleaded innocent in the August 1989 shotgun deaths of their wealthy parents, Jose and Mary Louise Menendez of Beverly Hil Expand

The Los Angeles County district attorney has recommended that the Menendez brothers’ life-without-parole sentences be thrown out, and the brothers be resentenced and immediately eligible for parole. Read more here.

5. Fake video of ballots ripped up

(Photo: Bucks County Republican Committee)

A video circulating online this week purported to show an election worker in Pennsylvania tearing up votes for Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump. But the video, it turns out, was fake. Read more here.

Today's weather

Friday will be a warm day in the Valley, with record-breaking temps expected. Read more here.