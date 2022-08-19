PF Chang’s Home Menu Beef & Broccoli recalled after buyers find orange chicken in bags

Expand / Collapse search
Flood Warning
from FRI 8:43 AM MST until FRI 2:45 PM MST, Coconino County
6
Flood Watch
from FRI 12:00 PM MDT until SUN 12:00 AM MDT, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Flood Watch
from FRI 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak, Kofa, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim
Flood Watch
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
Flood Advisory
from FRI 10:24 AM MST until FRI 12:15 PM MST, Pima County

PF Chang’s Home Menu Beef & Broccoli recalled after buyers find orange chicken in bags

By FOX TV Digital Team
Published 
Recalls
FOX 10 Phoenix
Recall Beef article

Recalled PF Chang's products (USDA)

Nearly 120,000 pounds of PF Chang’s Home Menu Beef & Broccoli have been recalled after complaints that the frozen bags contained orange chicken instead of beef.

The products, sold by Conagra Brands Inc., contain egg, a known allergen that’s not included on the product label. They were made on May 26 and May 27 and have the following label:  22-oz. plastic bag packages with lot code "5006 2146 2012" and a "best by" date of May 21, 2023.

The problem came to light after two complaints from consumers who found chicken in their bags instead of beef.

The US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the agency that handles recalls, said there have been no reports of adverse reactions.

RELATED: King's Hawaiian recalls several products over bacteria concerns

If you have the product in your freezer, you’re urged to throw it away or return it for a refund.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call he Conagra Brands Consumer Care line at (800) 280-0301 or email Consumer.Care@conagra.com. 