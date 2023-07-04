Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia mass shooting: Victim was shot to death after leaving his house to go to store

Published 
Updated 7:41PM
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Philadelphia mass shooting: Victim was shot to death after leaving his house to go to store

The brother of a young man who was killed in a mass shooting in Philadelphia said his brother had just stepped outside to go to the store when he was fatally shot.

PHILADELPHIA - The brother of a young man who was killed in a mass shooting in Philadelphia said his brother had just stepped outside to go to the store when he was fatally shot.

"Just walked out of the house, I guess [the shooter] was right there and shot him twice," Dominque Evans said. "It's just sad, this is stuff you see on TV, not real life, that's why I'm so shocked."

Lashyd Merritt was one of five people who were gunned down Monday night when police say a lone gunman armed with a rifle and a handgun began his murderous rampage at 56th and Chester. 

The 40-year-old shooter, identified by police sources as Kimbrady Carriker, is accused of firing "aimlessly" at both occupied vehicles and people on the street.

"He was simply trying to go to the store to get something to eat," Dreyanna Burnett, Merritt's girlfriend, said. "I had just got off the phone with him, and he was on break from work." 

Philadelphia mass shooting: Victims identified in shooting that killed 5, suspect in custody
Philadelphia mass shooting: Victims identified in shooting that killed 5, suspect in custody

Authorities have identified five people who were killed when they say a gunman opened fire through the streets of a Philadelphia neighborhood Monday evening.

Police believe the first victim, 31-year-old Joseph Wamah Jr., was killed inside a house on South 56th Street. A 2-year-old boy was in the backseat of his mom's car when he was hit by gunfire.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were first flagged down around 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of 56th and Chester streets where they found several gunshot victims. 

Police continued to hear gunfire on nearby streets and eventually caught up with the suspect on the 1600 block of Frazer Street where he surrendered in a back alley. 

"He was still shooting as we were scooping up humans, police were there and started running up to the scene," said Theo James who witnessed part of Monday night's carnage.

Investigators say the shooter was wearing a ski mask and body armor, and had a police scanner with him when he was taken into custody. 

Vigils held for victims of Philadelphia mass shooting that killed 5

The girlfriend of 20-year-old Lashyd Merritt said she had just got off the phone with him when he was shot and killed while walking to the store to get something to eat. Police said a 40-year-old gunman went on a shooting rampage Monday night that spanned several blocks and claimed the lives of 5 people and left 2 children injured. The gunman, armed with a rifle and handgun, surrendered to police in a back alley.

"What happened last night in our Kingsessing neighborhood was unimaginably disgusting and horrifying on what was supposed to be a beautiful summer evening," Commissioner Outlaw said.

Less than 24-hours later, police publicly identified the victims who range in age from 15 to 59: Daujan Brown, 15, Lashyd Merritt, 20, Dymir Stanton, 29, Joseph Wamah Jr., 31, Ralph Moralis, 59.

A 13-year-old and 2-year-old who were injured in the shooting were taken to local hospitals where police said they are in stable condition. 

Authorities offered little new details on the shooter or the motive behind the shooting at a Tuesday afternoon press conference, but they ensured the shooter acted alone and the community is safe.

"He looked like he was fine, there wasn't anything wrong with him," a man who claims to have seen the alleged shooter a week ago said. "He told me he was a town watchman around here." 

Police are combing through evidence, including a leaked video purporting to show part of the shooting, to discover what may have lead to the shooting. 