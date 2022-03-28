Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix area comedians express concerns following Will Smith's smackdown with Chris Rock at the Oscars

PHOENIX - Even if you didn't see it, you have likely heard about it.

In the aftermath of actor Will Smith's now-infamous slap of comedian Chris Rock during the Academy Awards, stand-up comedians in the Phoenix area are reacting to the incident, as well as expressing their concerns about the message the moment sent.

At first, Diva Danielle Williams did not know if the incident was a skit.

"You have a fantastic comedian and a terrific actor, so who better to pull this off, right?" said Williams. "Then, as Will Smith was sitting in the audience, and he just kept yelling at the top of his lungs, I said ‘oh, this is not a joke. This is some serious stuff here.’"

Williams said the incident sends a bad message.

"Will somebody else try it, and will this prompt more physical assaults on comedians who are just trying to do their jobs and be funny? You never know," said Williams.

"We all have to agree it is never OK to go on stage and touch the performers because you’re unhappy with that the performer is doing," said Tony Tripoli, a Phoenix comedian who has written jokes for Joan Rivers and many shows.

Tripoli said Chris Rocks' joke likely was off the cuff, and not one thought about ahead of time. He said sometimes, jokes do cross the line, and he said he has apologized when they do. Violence, however, is never the right response.

"I barely slept last night," said Tripoli. "My phone was buzzing all night long. Everyone I know is involved in comedy somehow, and this is a frightening thing. If people see a celebrated actor like Will Smith get away doing something like that, what do you think is going to happen next week at the Tempe Improv?"

It should be noted that Smith has apologized to Rock on Instagram.

"Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive. My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada’s medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally," Smith wrote, in part.

Meanwhile, officials with the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences say they condemn Smith's actions, and will launch a formal review.

