Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: April 21-24

Prepare for some headaches while driving on Valley freeways this weekend. There's a number of closures on I-10, I-17 and US 60:

I-10

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be closed between the SR 51/Loop 202 "Mini-Stack" and US 60 for bridge removal.

The following ramps will be closed:

I-10 EB on-ramps between 3rd Street and Broadway Road

I-17 SB on-ramp to I-10 EB near Sky Harbor

Loop 101 SB ramps to US 60

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: The main detour is to take Loop 202 Red Mountain eastbound to Loop 101 southbound, then take Loop 202 Santan westbound to get around the closure.

Drivers can also try Loop 202 South Mountain to bypass the traffic.

-

The westbound lanes of I-10 will also be closed between US 60 and 32nd Street for bridge removal.

The following ramps will be closed:

I-10 WB on-ramps at Elliot and Baseline

US 60 WB ramps to I-10 WB

When: 8 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: ADOT advises drivers to take Loop 202 Santan or US 60 eastbound to reach northbound Loop 101, then take Loop 202 Red Mountain westbound to get around the closure.

Drivers can also try Loop 202 South Mountain to reach I-10 in west Phoenix.

Other closures:

48th Street northbound between Broadway Road and I-10 (8 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday)

SR 143 southbound between McDowell and Broadway (8 p.m. Friday - 3 p.m. Saturday)

SR 143 southbound between I-10 and Broadway (3 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday)

-

In Buckeye, I-10 eastbound will be restricted to one lane between Miller Road and Verrado Way from 9 p.m. Friday to 11 p.m. Saturday.

I-10 westbound will be narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and Miller from 9 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Monday.

I-17

I-17 northbound will be shut down between Union Hills Drive and Pinnacle Peak Road for a pavement improvement project.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 101 ramps to I-17 NB

I-17 NB on-ramps at Thunderbird, Greenway and Bell

When: 9 pm. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Try exiting early and using 19th or 35th Avenue to get around.

US 60

The eastbound lanes of US 60 will be closed between Loop 101 Price and Higley Road for pavement improvement work and lane striping.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 101 SB ramps to US 60

Loop 101 NB ramp to US 60 EB

US 60 EB on-ramps at Rural nd McClintock

When: 9 p.m. Friday- 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: Try Loop 202 Red Mountain or Santan. Drivers can also try Baseline or Southern to get around.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory