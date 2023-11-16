Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Nov. 17-20

Heads up, drivers! Here's the latest round of freeway closures in the Phoenix metropolitan area this weekend.

Interstate 10 (Westbound)

Westbound I-10 will be closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and 40th Street from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday. The westbound US 60's on-ramps at McClintock Drive, Rural Road, and Mill Avenue will also be closed.

Detours: "Consider using alternate routes (including eastbound Loop 202 Santan Freeway or eastbound US 60) to reach northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) before detouring on westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area. Westbound I-10 drivers approaching Phoenix also can consider using the westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in west Phoenix," stated Arizona Department of Transportation officials.

State Route 143 (Southbound)

Southbound SR 143 (Hohokham Expressway) will be closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday.

Detours: Drivers can use westbound Loop 202 to eastbound I-10 at the State Route 51 "Mini-Stack" interchange to reach the airport's west entrance. "The westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) exit to Sky Harbor Airport near Priest Drive will be open."

US 60

ADOT says all US 60 east and westbound on- and off-ramps at Mesa, Country Club, and Stapley drives will be closed from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Detours: "Consider using other nearby interchanges, including Alma School or Gilbert roads, to enter or exit US 60."