Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: Oct. 20-22

Heads up, drivers! Here's the latest round of freeway closures in the Phoenix metropolitan area this weekend.

Interstate 10

Eastbound I-10 will be closed between U.S. 60 and Loop 202 for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

The US 60 westbound ramp to I-10 eastbound will be closed, along with the I-10 eastbound on-ramp at Broadway Road.

When: 11 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: "I-10 EB drivers can consider using Loop 202 EB (Red Mountain Freeway) starting near SR 51 to Loop 101 SB or using US 60 EB to Loop 101 SB and Loop 202 WB (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to reach I-10 beyond closure. Drivers in the West Valley also can use Loop 202 SB/EB (South Mountain Freeway) to avoid the I-10 EB closure Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between Baseline Road and U.S. 60," stated ADOT officials.

When: 10 p.m. Friday - 4 a.m. Monday

Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to two lanes between Baseline Road and U.S. 60.

U.S. 60 eastbound off and on-ramps at Mill Avenue will also be closed.

When: 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday

Alternate routes: ADOT says Guadalupe Road will be closed in both directions between Pointe Parkway and Calle Sahuaro from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday, so consider using Elliot Road.

US 60

Eastbound U.S. 60 will be closed at Greenfield Road for bridge work. The eastbound on-ramps at Val Vista Drive, Gilbert Road, and Stapley Drive will also be closed.

When: 9 p.m. Friday - 5 a.m. Monday

Alternate route: ADOT says to consider using eastbound Baseline Road, Southern Avenue, or Broadway Road. The eastbound on-ramp at Greenfield Road will be open.

More info: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory