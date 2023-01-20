Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Jan. 20-23

Heads up, drivers: a number of Phoenix-area freeways will be closed this weekend for construction.

I-17

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be shut down between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road starting at 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The northbound on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will be closed, along with parts of the northbound frontage road.

Alternate routes: Drivers can take SR 51 northbound to Loop 101 westbound and get around the closure. 19th or 35th avenues can also be used to get around.

-

The southbound frontage road will also be closed between McDowell and Van Buren from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The southbound I-17 on-ramp at McDowell Road will be shut down during that time.

US 60

The eastbound lanes of US 60 will be shut down between Country Club Drive and Gilbert Road starting at 9 p.m. on Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The eastbound US 60 on-ramps will be closed at Dobson and Alma School roads.

Alternate routes: Loop 202 Red Mountain and Santan can both be used as detours. Drivers on US 60 can exit early and take Baseline or Southern to get around.

SR 143

The southbound lanes of SR 143 will be shut down between Loop 202 Red Mountain and I-10 near Sky Harbor from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday.

The I-10 eastbound off-ramp at 48th Street will also be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can access 48th Street by exiting early to Baseline Road. Loop 202 drivers heading to the airport can use southbound 44th Street instead.

"Westbound Loop 202 drivers who normally would use southbound SR 143 to reach I-10 can instead access eastbound I-10 at the SR 51 Mini-Stack," ADOT said.

I-10

The westbound I-10 ramp to US 60 eastbound in Tempe will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. on Monday.

The I-10 WB on-ramps at Baseline and Broadway will be closed.

Additionally, the freeway will be narrowed to three lanes between Baseline and US 60 from 3 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. on Saturday.

Loop 303

Loop 303 eastbound will be closed between Lake Pleasant Parkway and I-17 from 4 a.m. Saturday to 7 p.m. Sunday.

The I-17 on-ramps at Loop 303 will stay open.

Alternate route: ADOT recommends taking northbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to eastbound SR 74 to get around the closure.

Learn more: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory