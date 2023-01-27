Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Jan. 27-30

Another round of freeway closures is coming to the Phoenix metropolitan area this weekend.

I-10

The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be shut down between Loop 202 Santan and US 60 starting at 10 p.m. on Friday until 10 p.m. Saturday.

The following ramps will be closed:

I-10 WB on-ramps at Wild Horse Pass and Chandler Boulevard

Loop 202 ramps to I-10 WB

US 60 EB on-ramp at Priest Drive

Alternate routes: Drivers can take Loop 202 Santan eastbound, then take Loop 101 northbound to reach US 60. Those trying to get on I-10 in west Phoenix can take Loop 202 South Mountain to get around the closure.

Additionally, the eastbound lanes will be closed between US 60 and Loop 202 Santan from 10 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday.

The following ramps will be closed:

Westbound US 60 ramp to I-10 EB

US 60 EB on- and off-ramps at Mill Avenue

HOV ramps between I-10 and US 60

Alternate routes: To reach I-10, drivers can use Loop 202 Red Mountain to get on Loop 101 Price southbound, then take Loop 202 Santan westbound in the Chandler area. Commuters detouring onto US 60 can also use the same route.

For those in the west Valley, Loop 202 South Mountain can be used to access I-10.

I-17

The northbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be shut down between Northern Avenue and Greenway Road starting at 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. on Monday for a pavement improvement project.

The northbound on-ramps at Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue will be closed.

Alternate routes: Drivers can take SR 51 northbound to Loop 101 westbound and get around the closure. 19th or 35th avenues can also be used to get around.

US 60

The eastbound lanes of US 60 will be shut down between Val Vista Drive and Power Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The on-ramps at Stapley Drive and Gilbert Road will be closed.

Alternate routes: Loop 202 Red Mountain and Santan can both be used as detours. Drivers on US 60 can exit early and take Baseline or Southern to get around.

Loop 303

Loop 303 westbound will be closed between I-17 and Lake Pleasant Parkway from 5 a.m. Saturday to 8 p.m. Sunday.

Alternate route: ADOT recommends taking SR 74 westbound to southbound Lake Pleasant Parkway to get around the closure.

Learn more: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory





