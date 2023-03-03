Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for March 3-6
Here's the latest round of Phoenix-area freeway closures in effect this weekend. Watch out for closures on I-17, I-10 and US 60:
I-17
The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.
The following ramps will be closed:
- Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB
- I-17 SB on-ramps at Rose Garden Lane, Yorkshire/Union Hills drives, Bell Road
Alternate routes: Drivers can take Loop 101 eastbound to SR 51 southbound and get around the closure. 19th or 35th avenues can also be used to get around.
-
I-17 northbound will be narrowed to two lanes between Northern and Peoria from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.
I-10
I-10 westbound will be shut down between State Route 143 and I-17 near Sky Harbor from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The following ramps will be closed:
- I-10 WB on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway
- US 60 WB on-ramp at Mill Avenue
- US 60 WB HOV ramp to I-10 WB
Alternate route: Detoured traffic on SR 143 can use Loop 202 Red Mountain to get around.
-
I-10 eastbound will be closed between the I-17 Stack interchange and SR 51 starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday.
Both I-17 ramps to I-10 eastbound will be closed.
Alternate route: Drivers can detour to I-17 southbound and get back on I-10 near Sky Harbor.
-
The westbound lanes of the freeway will be shut down between the I-17 Split interchange near Sky Harbor and 7th Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.
The following ramps will be closed:
- Southbound SR 51 ramp to I-10 WB
- I-17 SB ramp to I-10 WB near Sky Harbor
The following restrictions will be in place:
- Loop 202 WB ramp to I-10 will stay open, but traffic must exit I-10 at 7th Street
- Westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to I-10 will stay open, but traffic must exit to SR 51 NB or Loop 202 EB
- On-ramp at Washington Street restricted to traveling to SR 51 NB or Loop 202 EB
Alternate route: I-10 westbound traffic can use I-17 northbound to reconnect with I-10 at the Stack.
-
I-10 eastbound will be restricted to three lanes between 24th and 40th streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday.
I-10 westbound will be restricted to three lanes near 32nd Street from 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday.
-
In the Chandler area, I-10 eastbound will be narrowed to one lane between Riggs Road and the Gila River bridge from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night from Sunday to Thursday.
US 60
The westbound lanes of the freeway will be closed from Stapley Drive to Loop 101 Price starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.
The on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road will be closed.
Alternate routes: Loop 202 Red Mountain and Santan can both be used as detours. Drivers on US 60 can exit early and take Baseline or Southern to get around.
MORE INFO: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory