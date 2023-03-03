Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for March 3-6

Here's the latest round of Phoenix-area freeway closures in effect this weekend. Watch out for closures on I-17, I-10 and US 60:

I-17

The southbound lanes of Interstate 17 will be closed from Greenway Road to Northern Avenue from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

The following ramps will be closed:

Loop 101 ramps to I-17 SB

I-17 SB on-ramps at Rose Garden Lane, Yorkshire/Union Hills drives, Bell Road

Alternate routes: Drivers can take Loop 101 eastbound to SR 51 southbound and get around the closure. 19th or 35th avenues can also be used to get around.

-

I-17 northbound will be narrowed to two lanes between Northern and Peoria from 10 p.m. Saturday to 5 a.m. Sunday.

I-10

I-10 westbound will be shut down between State Route 143 and I-17 near Sky Harbor from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday.

The following ramps will be closed:

I-10 WB on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway

US 60 WB on-ramp at Mill Avenue

US 60 WB HOV ramp to I-10 WB

Alternate route: Detoured traffic on SR 143 can use Loop 202 Red Mountain to get around.

-

I-10 eastbound will be closed between the I-17 Stack interchange and SR 51 starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 9 a.m. Saturday.

Both I-17 ramps to I-10 eastbound will be closed.

Alternate route: Drivers can detour to I-17 southbound and get back on I-10 near Sky Harbor.

-

The westbound lanes of the freeway will be shut down between the I-17 Split interchange near Sky Harbor and 7th Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday.

The following ramps will be closed:

Southbound SR 51 ramp to I-10 WB

I-17 SB ramp to I-10 WB near Sky Harbor

The following restrictions will be in place:

Loop 202 WB ramp to I-10 will stay open, but traffic must exit I-10 at 7th Street

Westbound Sky Harbor Boulevard ramp to I-10 will stay open, but traffic must exit to SR 51 NB or Loop 202 EB

On-ramp at Washington Street restricted to traveling to SR 51 NB or Loop 202 EB

Alternate route: I-10 westbound traffic can use I-17 northbound to reconnect with I-10 at the Stack.

-

I-10 eastbound will be restricted to three lanes between 24th and 40th streets from 10 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Saturday.

I-10 westbound will be restricted to three lanes near 32nd Street from 9 p.m. Saturday to 4 a.m. Monday.

-

In the Chandler area, I-10 eastbound will be narrowed to one lane between Riggs Road and the Gila River bridge from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. every night from Sunday to Thursday.

US 60

The westbound lanes of the freeway will be closed from Stapley Drive to Loop 101 Price starting at 9 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Monday.

The on-ramps at Val Vista Drive and Gilbert Road will be closed.

Alternate routes: Loop 202 Red Mountain and Santan can both be used as detours. Drivers on US 60 can exit early and take Baseline or Southern to get around.

MORE INFO: https://azdot.gov/weekend-freeway-travel-advisory