Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again

Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:20 PM MST until SAT 11:30 PM MST, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 9:06 PM MST until SUN 12:15 AM MST, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 7:06 PM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Pima County, Pinal County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 10:30 PM MST, Mohave County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 10:45 PM MST, Mohave County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:07 PM MST until SUN 12:15 AM MST, Maricopa County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 9:45 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, La Paz County, Yuma County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 9:23 PM MST until SUN 12:30 AM MST, Gila County, Yavapai County
Flash Flood Warning
from SAT 8:11 PM MST until SAT 11:15 PM MST, Gila County
Airport Weather Warning
until SAT 10:00 PM MST, Central Phoenix
Flood Watch
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Flood Watch
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley, Kofa, Yuma County, Central La Paz, Southeast Yuma County, Gila River Valley
Flood Watch
from SAT 11:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Flood Watch
until MON 1:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Northwest Deserts, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Special Weather Statement
until SAT 9:30 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Buckeye/Avondale, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument

Phoenix area left cleaning up monsoon messes once again

Updated 9:29PM
Monsoons
Monsoon footage captures flooding, high winds, torrential rain

Shocking footage was captured all around Arizona by viewers on Aug. 12, showing high winds, strong rainfall and flooding of roads.

PHOENIX - Much of the Phoenix area spent Saturday cleaning up after a punishing monsoon storm swept through on Friday.

From flooding and toppled trees to huge power poles pushed to the ground, the damage from the storm stretches all across the Valley.

At WestWorld in Scottsdale, tents were ripped, and the Scottsdale Police Mounted Unit barn even flooded, causing police horses to be moved to safety during the storm.

El Dorado Park in Scottsdale looked more like El Dorado Falls after the last 24 hours drenched the area. More than three inches of rain fell across parts of Scottsdale at the height of the storm, making it dangerous for drivers and rescue crews.

"We had 18 vehicles that were trapped underneath power lines. We were able to remove 10 of those vehicles and 8 were left behind," says Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio.

Crews worked with APS to kill the power to get people out of their cars safely near Scottsdale and Cactus roads, but even the following day, those roads were shut down where the power lines fell, leaving drivers to find another way around the mess.

"This has been a very busy, active monsoon, as everybody knows. I’ve barely had a couple days off in a row of not chasing, and our drought, there’s a dent in that, so it’s been very, very busy," Folio said.

Storm chasers like Mike Olbinski have been following this monsoon season closely, taking advantage of every opportunity to photograph the power of mother nature in the desert, and reading radar and models to chase them down.

"Where the instability is going to be, what the winds are going to do, where they think storms are going to fire, and it’s pretty amazing how accurate these models are," Olbinski said.

Crews rescue woman trapped by floodwaters at Scottsdale skate park

A rescue helicopter had to be called out to Scottsdale on the night of Aug. 12, after a woman was trapped by raging floodwaters at a skate park in the area. A powerful storm earlier in the day brought heavy rain to the area.

From Eldorado Park to Eldorado Falls: Monsoon rain floods Scottsdale skate park

FOX 10 photojournalist Brian Kae took drone video of the aftermath of a monsoon storm that caused heavy flooding at Eldorado Park in Scottsdale.


 