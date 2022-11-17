Phoenix area school district grapples with multimillion dollar budget shortfall

Officials with one Phoenix area school district are dealing with a big budget problem.

According to teachers, the district mismanaged money, and the problem stems from the COVID-19 Pandemic.

During the 2020-2021 school year, the district received funds from the Governor's Office, in the form of an Enrollment Stabilization Grant. The grant's purpose was to give money to the schools to keep their staffing during the pandemic. The district did not get that funding for the 2021-2022 school year. In addition, funding from the American Rescue Plan also ended. This leaves the district with an approximately $14 million shortfall.

So far, 12 classrooms have been collapsed due to lower student enrollment.

Updates

December 2022

A school board meeting is set to take place on Dec. 1, where officials with meet with the public and hear comments on the situation.

In response to the cuts that have been recommended, teachers say they are already understaffed, and are struggling to keep up.

It is possible a decision on cuts could be made during the meeting, or it could be pushed to another meeting.

November 2022

It was standing room only during a board meeting for the Paradise Valley Unified School District, as dozens of teachers filled the room for public discussions on the shortfall. The room was so full, in fact, that some had to listen in on the meeting from outside.

District officials have created a budget task force to address the shortfall, and the task force recommended ongoing reductions to save money, including:

Giving teachers a one-day furlough

Reduce custodial hours by two hours per day

Remove elementary accounting clerk positions, of which there are 14

Reduce college and career specialists to same as teachers contract days

Other controversial recommendations include reducing some social emotional learning specialists, behavioral specialists, and instructional coach positions.