Phoenix braces for extreme heat as city prepares cooling centers

The Brief Phoenix is bracing for extreme heat with a forecast of 117 degrees on July 9, prompting the city to open cooling centers and distribute water bottles to help residents cope. City officials are urging residents to check on neighbors, especially the elderly, and note that heat-related calls for service are high, though heat-caused deaths are down from last year.



An extreme heat warning is in effect across the Valley on Tuesday, and if you think it's hot now, buckle up.

What we know:

The city is preparing for a predicted high of 117 degrees on July 9, and cooling centers are expected to be busy.

The city reported giving out more than a million water bottles at cooling centers last year and is on track to do so again this year.

"It's really, really hot here," said Rene, visiting from Frankfurt, Germany.

For Rene and Stephen, also from Germany, the Phoenix sun is a lot hotter than home.

"You get used to it, but you have to drink a lot of water, and you have to stay cool, sometimes in the air conditioning, and then you can go out again," Stephen said.

But it's not just European travelers feeling the heat.

Across the Valley, there are signs that we are in the thick of a heat wave. From Piestewa Peak to Camelback Mountain, flashy signs and gates send a clear message to would-be hikers: Don't.

"We've seen over 7,900 visits so far," said Michelle Litwin, Heat Response Program Manager with the Office of Heat Response and Mitigation for the city of Phoenix.

Litwin said cooling centers, like the 24/7 site off Jackson Street in downtown, are seeing many visitors this summer. With a scorching forecast on the horizon, they expect even more.

"We have thermos-style water bottles to keep it nice and cold, wherever you're walking. We've also got sunscreen, electrolytes to keep you going, hats, shoes... and cooling towels," Litwin said, describing the supplies available to keep people safe in the days and weeks ahead.

From May 1 to June 18, Phoenix Fire reported 372 heat-related calls for service this summer. The county also reported one heat-caused death during that time, down from two deaths during the same period last year.

Keeping those numbers down requires a team effort.

"Check on your neighbors. Make those phone calls, make sure grandma and grandpa are OK and are keeping their AC on. And if they aren't, do they know about the cooling centers they can go to?" Litwin said.

What you can do:

If you need help with heat relief, you can call 211 for assistance. The service can even help with transportation to cooling centers if needed.

Click here for cooling centers in the city of Phoenix.

Click here for more information about cooling centers throughout the state.