Arizona weather forecast: Another Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect

The Brief A rather hot week is expected for the Phoenix area. The high temp in Phoenix on Tuesday will be about 112 degrees. An Extreme Heat Warning is set to take effect Tuesday morning.



Our Extreme Heat Warning goes into effect today and lasts through Thursday in the Valley.

For areas like eastern Arizona and Mohave County, the warning will begin tomorrow. For the foothills east of the Valley, primarily in Gila County, an extreme heat advisory goes into effect beginning Wednesday, too.

The entire state will experience hotter-than-normal temperatures over the next several days, with the hottest day arriving on Wednesday.

What To Expect:

In Phoenix, the high is forecast to hit 112 degrees Tuesday, 117 degrees Wednesday and 114 degrees Thursday. In the Valley, it will remain dry with just light to low-end breezy winds. Wednesday may set a new record, as the current record is 116 degrees set just last year. Thursday will be at a near-record level. The current record on Thursday is 115 degrees.

Although high pressure is the primary dominating feature of the forecast, there is still some moisture trapped down at the ground. This moisture will keep it a touch sticky in the Valley. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop over the higher elevations north and east of the Valley during midday and into the afternoon Tuesday and Wednesday, too. Chances for high elevation storms sit between 20-40%.

Big picture view:

Aside from a few heating-induced storms in the High Country, the pattern is generally dry through the weekend with no major systems moving into Arizona.

Preventing heat exhaustion/heat stroke

The Arizona Department of Health Services stated the following precautions can be taken to prevent heat exhaustion or heat stroke:

Stay in air-conditioned buildings

Find a cooling center/hydration station

Limit outdoor activity during the hottest part of the day (mid-day)

Check on at-risk friends, family, and neighbors at least twice a day

Drink water before, during, and after working or exercising outside

Check the UV Index

Check the heat risk map

Road Conditions

Call 511 anywhere in Arizona or 1-888-411-ROAD (7623)

az511.com

Driving in extreme temperatures

The Arizona Department of Transportation’s tips for driving in extreme temperatures include:

Have sun protection: In addition to an umbrella, take sunscreen and a wide-brimmed hat and wear loose-fitting, light-colored cotton clothing.

Fuel up: Keep your tank at three-quarters full. Running out of gas, especially in a remote location, is dangerous in extreme heat.

Hydrate: Take a cooler to keep extra drinking water cold, and consider adding several frozen bottles of water to use for cooling off or to thaw and drink if needed. Make sure everyone, including pets, stays hydrated.

Get help: If your vehicle breaks down in extreme heat, call for assistance right away to reduce wait time, and run the AC. If the AC isn’t working, roll down all windows.

Wait safely: If the temperature inside your vehicle becomes too hot, everyone, including pets, should exit carefully and seek out or create a shaded area as far away from the travel lanes as possible. Be careful walking on the road surface, which can be hot enough to burn skin. Keep your shoes on and try to keep your pets’ paws off the pavement. If you are stopped along the highway, raise the front hood and turn on hazard lights. Please keep in mind that parking in tall brush can start a fire.

Check your vehicle: You can help avoid breakdowns and blowouts by making sure your vehicle is in good operating condition. Check your air conditioner and coolant levels, top off any vital engine fluids and make sure your battery is up to par. Check your tire pressure, as the combination of under inflated tires and hot pavement can lead to a blowout.

MORE: https://azdot.gov/about/transportation-safety/severe-weather