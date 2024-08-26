Phoenix church that helps house those experiencing homelessness sees a major fire

The Brief A fire tore through a Phoenix church's campus on Aug. 25. The gym was gutted by the fire – which is used to help house those experiencing homelessness. The church, Alhambra Beloved Community, is taking donations to help restore its gym.



A fire tore through parts of an historic Phoenix church building that was often used to help people in need.

The gym was used as a place for people experiencing homelessness to beat the heat. Without it, people like Sean have nowhere to go.

He's experiencing homelessness and the main way he'd stay cool and get a meal was by going to Alhambra Beloved Community church, but that all changed after an early morning fire on Sunday, Aug. 25.

"I walked up to get water from the side right here and the gentleman told me I can't do that," he said.

Phoenix firefighters were on scene quickly near 19th Avenue and Indian School Road, and kept the flames from spreading to other church buildings, but the gym, a space used to help serve the community, took a huge hit.

"We have a gymnasium where we do heat relief for people experiencing homelessness," said Wayne Wynter, the church's lead pastor. "We had a lot of cots inside there, clothes, toiletries, underwear, people come take showers, food."

That's exactly where Sean would go for necessities.

"They would let you come in, and they fed us, shower, clothes, if you needed donations, some guys got bikes, sleeping bags, tents," Sean said.

Not only did they provide heat relief, but the church also provided community outreach at the gym.

"A couple of guys here have also gotten into sober living places because they sponsor Phoenix Rescue Mission," Sean said.

The lead pastor and executive pastor say their next step is figuring out how the outreach can exist without the gym, but they are just thankful their building is still standing.

"We could not be more thankful for our city teams that came out and supported us through that and were able to put the fire out," said Joshua Dailey, executive pastor.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The pastor says they have handed over security footage, hoping it will help investigators find out what happened.

If you'd like to donate to the church, you can click here.