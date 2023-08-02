Expand / Collapse search
Phoenix condo fire leaves woman in extremely critical condition

PHOENIX - A woman is in extremely critical condition after a fire broke out at a Phoenix condo overnight.

Firefighters discovered the fire was burning through the first and second floors of the condo near 17th Avenue and Campbell at around 11 p.m. Tuesday night.

First responders went inside to put out the fire and found the woman on the second floor suffering from smoke inhalation injuries.

"She was quickly carried out of the residence by firefighters and taken to an awaiting ambulance for treatment and rapid hospital transport," said Capt. Scott Douglas with Phoenix Fire.

One other person was displaced. No other condos were damaged, and no one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

