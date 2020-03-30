Phoenix daycare cares for first responders children, but struggles with everyday demands amid virus

Caring for the children of first responders is what Susie’s Mama Bear Daycare in Phoenix is doing in this fight against the deadly coronavirus.

However, the owner says it's tough to keep up with the demands the daycare is facing now knowing they will have to continue the service at least through April 30.

The daycare specifically is caring for children of first responders, health care employees and postal workers.

“I’m glad we are here to help, it is a difficult time for everyone,” said Susie Sanson, owner of of the daycare.

The facility has strict rules in place. Anyone that enters gets their temperature taken, each room has only 10 kids inside and staff is constantly disinfecting.

"It is very challenging. We have extra staff here to do the cleaning and be on top of it throughout the day, it is the number one thing we think about," Sanson says.

But keeping up with this as well as now working in part as a school for the children for the foreseeable future is creating challenges.

“It is very daunting. We are sitting here trying to put together how we will deal with it, it is difficult," Sanson expressed.

Adding, “I have done this for 40 years and I have never seen anything like it.”

The daycare as well as many others like them are getting assistance from the Arizona Department of Economic Security to stay open for essential workers.

