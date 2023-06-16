Phoenix extending yellow lights to reduce red light runners

The city of Phoenix is giving the green light for a new program aimed to cut down on red light runners - and they'll do it by making yellow lights longer.

This comes after the University of Arizona recently concluded a 12-week study which showed that adding a split second to yellow lights cut down on accidents by 30% - 60%.

Depending on the speed limit, Phoenix will extend the lights anywhere between .2 to .6 seconds.

The city will start with the most dangerous intersections first before eventually expending it to all 12,000 streetlights in the city.