Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 8:00 PM MST, Aguila Valley, Central La Paz, North Phoenix/Glendale, Cave Creek/New River, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Kofa, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, New River Mesa, Superior, Deer Valley, Parker Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Gila River Valley, Southeast Yuma County, Buckeye/Avondale, Gila Bend, Tonopah Desert, East Valley, Yuma County, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Rio Verde/Salt River, Central Phoenix, Northwest Valley, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country
5
Excessive Heat Warning
until WED 8:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle
Excessive Heat Warning
until THU 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins
Excessive Heat Warning
until FRI 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Deserts, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Northwest Plateau
Air Quality Alert
until WED 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Phoenix family still waiting for justice after their teen daughter was shot dead

By
Published  July 9, 2024 6:11pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix

Suspect in AZ teen's shooting death still at large

It's been three years since a teenage girl was found shot to death in Phoenix. While one of the suspects is behind bars, another is still on the loose, and the teen's family is waiting for justice to be served. FOX 10's Lauren Clark reports.

PHOENIX - Three years: that’s how long a local family has lived without their beloved sister and daughter.

Phoenix Police say Itzel Espinoza was shot dead in July 2021. Police were called to the area of 35th Avenue and Southern on July 3, 2021, after a caller reported that a woman was sitting inside of a car in an alley with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Itzel, who was 17 at the time, was declared dead at the scene.

"I just want justice for my kid. That's the only thing that I ask," said Itzel's mother, Elizabeth Diaz, in 2021.

"We don't wish it on anybody else," Itzel's father said

Fast forward three years, however, justice has still not been served.

"It hasn’t been easy, but we are moving forward slowly but surely," said Eduardo Espinoza, Itzel's father.

For Eduardo, visiting his daughter at her grave site has become a daily ritual.

"The last three years, I have been here every day," said Eduardo. "It’s kind of like our little peace of mind. We come here, get to decorate, make it look nice."

Police identify suspects

Per investigators, Itzel was shot after getting into a fight with a suspect identified as Lindsey Brianna Aguilar. Court documents say a second suspect named Jesus Padilla handed the gun over to Aguilar, who shot at Itzel multiple times.

Padilla is currently serving time behind bars for his role in the death, while a third suspect, a 16-year-old, was booked into the juvenile detention center.

Aguilar is still on the run.

"The same way she didn’t think about taking my daughter’s life, she could easily do it to someone else," said Eduardo.

That is why as Eduardo wipes off Itzel’s grave, he hopes his family will have peace of mind one day.

"We all want justice," said Eduardo. "We want that girl to be brought to justice."

Anyone with information should leave an anonymous tip by calling Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

http://www.silentwitness.org/