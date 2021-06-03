Phoenix FD: 2 people in stable condition after stabbing in Phoenix
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Fire Department says two people are in stable condition following an early morning stabbing at a home near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street on June 3.
Captain Todd Keller says when crews arrived at the scene to respond to a report about three people stabbed, crews found two people with minor stab wounds. They were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
The condition of the third patient has not been released.
Phoenix Police will be investigating this case.
More Arizona headlines:
- Diamondbacks broadcaster Brenly apologizes for comment about Stroman
- Five California fugitives rounded up in Phoenix, Glendale
- Man accused of attacking Boy Scout while high on mushrooms, Mohave County deputies say
Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:
Sign up for FOX 10 email alerts, newsletters
Get breaking news alerts in the FOX 10 News app. It is FREE! Download for Apple iOS or Android.
Advertisement