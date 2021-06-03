Phoenix FD: 2 people in stable condition after stabbing in Phoenix

The Phoenix Fire Department says two people are in stable condition following an early morning stabbing at a home near 15th Avenue and Van Buren Street on June 3.

Captain Todd Keller says when crews arrived at the scene to respond to a report about three people stabbed, crews found two people with minor stab wounds. They were transported to an area hospital for treatment.

The condition of the third patient has not been released.

Phoenix Police will be investigating this case.







