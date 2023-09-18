Phoenix FD talks more about the foam used to subdue bees during an attack

Bee attacks have been on the rise lately in the Phoenix area.

Last week, a man in his 40s was sent to the hospital in critical condition after a swarm stung him hundreds of times in north Scottsdale.

The fire department quickly responded and used foam to protect the man and themselves.

So, what exactly is that foam? We're hearing from the experts.

MORE: 'This is a tragic incident': Man dies after Peoria bee attack, police say

Phoenix Fire Captain Todd Keller and his team at the Phoenix Fire Department respond to all kinds of calls. From fires, and medical distress, to now bees.

"We will approach a scene, we will stay 150 feet away, our firefighters will wear their PPE, their personal protective equipment, they will tape their wrists and tape their ankles," he said.

Wherever the bees roam, the best method of attack is foam.

"We use a Class-A foam and we put that at the highest concentrate," Keller said. "We will use a sweeping motion on a fog pattern to deter those bees."

It’s the same stuff they use for fires and doesn’t harm the bees.

"It doesn’t kill them. Like I said, the Phoenix Fire Department does not exterminate bees, but that will give us time for our firefighters to get in and grab that victim," Keller said.

Firefighters also carry EpiPens for those having allergic reactions. They say if you get stung multiple times, call 911.

If you see a hive near your house, stay away and call professionals to remove it.

Featured article

Experts say most honey bee swarms and hives should be treated as Africanized bees. Virtually, all honey bees in Arizona have been Africanized since before 2000.

They often sting in large numbers.

"I can't tell you that if this bee incident is within 200 feet of a daycare, a school, or any kind of business we can notify that facility," Keller said.

Featured article

If you do get stung by one or two bees, make sure you get the stinger out. Apply a cold pack to reduce swelling.

Some more unconventional methods are using honey, witch hazel, or toothpaste to reduce swelling.

Again, if you get stung by multiple bees, call 911.