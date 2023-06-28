Expand / Collapse search
'This is a tragic incident': Man dead following Peoria bee attack, according to Peoria PD

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 7:43PM
PEORIA, Ariz. - Officials with the Peoria Police Department said a man is dead, following a bee attack at a home in the West Valley city.

According to a statement, officers responded to hte area of 91st Avenue and Olive for a medical call on June 28.

"Family members and Peoria Fire Medical personnel attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful as an 83-year-old male passed away from this tragic bee attack," read a portion of the police statement.

In a separate statement, Peoria Fire officials said the victim was in full cardiac arrest when crews arrived, and had suffered numerous bee stings.

An investigation is being conducted by Peoria Police, according to fire officials.

